CSIR UGC NET Exam City Intimation Slips Out Ahead Of December 2025 Exam

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the advance intimation of examination city for the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) University Grants Commission (UGC) National Eligibility Test (NET). Candidates who have registered for the exam can visit the official website of the CSIR UGC NET to check the list of cities.

The advance Intimation Slip informing the candidates of the allotment of the exam city have been hosted on the official website https://esirnet.nta.nic.in/

Applicants will be required to enter their login details such as application number and date of birth to access the city intimation slips.

NTA also noted that this is not the Admit Card for the examination and it will issue the same separately.

An official notification by the NTA reads, “In case any candidate faces any difficulty in downloading/checking the examination city intimation slip for the examination she/he can contact NTA helpdesk on 011-40759000 or send an email at csirnet(@nta.ac.in

The candidates are advised to keep visit official website(s) NTA, i.e. www.nta.ac.in and bttps://esirnet.nta.nic.in/ regularly for latest updates.



For any queries or /clarifications, candidates can call NTA Help Desk at 011 40759000 or write

The CSIR UGC NET exam will be held on December 18, 2025. The exam will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode at various exam centres. The duration of the paper will be 180 minutes, with the first shift scheduled from 9:30 am to 12 noon and the second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.