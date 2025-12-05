Advertisement

National Testing Agency Releases CUET UG 2026 Advisory With Registration Guidelines

CUET UG 2026 is a national-level exam for admission to central and participating universities, offering equal opportunities to candidates nationwide.

Read Time: 2 mins
  • The National Testing Agency will conduct CUET (UG) in May 2026 for undergraduate admissions.
  • Online application forms for CUET (UG) 2026 will be available soon on the official NTA website.
  • Applicants must prepare updated Aadhaar, UDID (if applicable), and valid category certificates.
New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released an advisory for the Common University Entrance Test [(CUET (UG)]-2026. The entrance exam will be held in the month of May 2026. The exam body will soon release the online application forms for the undergraduate entrance exam. The forms will be available on the NTA website https://cuet.nta.nic.in/.
This national-level entrance exam is conducted for admission to various undergraduate programmes offered by central, state, and participating universities across the country.

To streamline the process for CUET (UG)-2026, the National Testing Agency has released the guidelines for registration for the exam. 
Candidates who wish to apply for the entrance exam are required to be prepared with the following documents: 

  • Aadhaar Card- Aadhaar Card should be updated with correct name, date of birth (as per class 10th certificate), latest photograph, address and father's name.
  • UDID Card (for Persons with Disabilities)- UDID Card/Disability Certificate should be valid, updated and renewed as required.
  • Category Certificate-The category certificate (EWS/SC/ST/OBC-NCL) should be updated and valid.

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) is conducted for admission into UG programmes in all central universities/ participating universities. The exam provides a common platform and equal opportunities to candidates across the country, especially those from rural and other remote areas. A single examination enables the candidates to cover a wide outreach and be part of the admissions process to various of central universities/participating universities.

