CMAT 2026 Registration Begins At cmat.nta.nic.in, Apply Now via Direct Link

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the registration for the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2026. Interested candidates can apply online at the official website cmat.nta.nic.in until November 17, 2025. The last date to pay the application fee is November 18, 2025.

The correction window for application forms will be open from November 20 to November 21, 2025. CMAT 2026 will be held as a computer-based test (CBT), assessing skills in Quantitative Techniques, Data Interpretation, Logical Reasoning, Language Comprehension, General Awareness, and Innovation & Entrepreneurship.

The application fee is Rs 2,500 for general category male candidates, while female candidates and those in reserved categories (Gen-EWS, SC/ST, OBC-NCL, PwD/PwBD, and third gender) pay Rs 1,250.

Candidates with queries can contact the NTA helpline at 011-40759000 or email cmat@nta.ac.in. For detailed information and updates, candidates should visit the official CMAT website.

CMAT 2026 Registration: Step-by-Step Guide to Apply

1. Go to the official NTA CMAT website: [cmat.nta.nic.in](https://cmat.nta.nic.in).

2. Click on the "CMAT 2026 Registration" link on the homepage.

3. Register by providing the required details to create your login credentials.

4. Log in and complete the CMAT 2026 application form.

5. Pay the application fee online through the available payment modes.

6. Submit the form and download the confirmation page.

7. Print a copy for future reference.