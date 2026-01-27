JEE Mains Session 1 Exams Restart On January 28, Check Important Instructions

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will resume the examinations for Joint Entrance Exam JEE Mains Session 1 from tomorrow, January 28, 2026. The exam on January 28 will be conducted for Paper 1 BE/BTech, while that on January 29, 2026 will be held for BArch and BPlanning.

The exams on both days will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will begin from 9 am to 12 pm, while the second shift will be held from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Allowed items in JEE Main exam hall

Admit card

ID cards

photograph

water bottle

Transparent ball pen

Sugar tablets

Fruits

Prohibited items

Instruments, geometry or pencil box, handbag, purse

Any kind of paper, stationery

Eatables and water

Mobile phones, earphones, microphones, pager

Calculator

Camera, tape recorder, electronic watches

The following is the marking scheme for JEE Mains Exam.

Marking scheme for Physics/ Chemistry/ Mathematics

Section A

This section contains 20 questions for each subject.

Each question has four options. Only one of these four options is the correct answer.

Candidates are advised to do the calculations with the constants given (if any) in the questions.

The answer to each question will be evaluated according to the following marking scheme.

For every correct answer, candidates will be awarded four marks. There is no deduction of marks for any unanswered/ marked for review question. There is a negative marking of one mark for every incorrect answer.

Section B

This section contains five questions for each subject, all must be attempted.

The answers for this section should be filled as a numerical value.

Candidates are advised to do the calculations with the constants given (if any) in the questions. The answer should be rounded off to the nearest integer.

For each question, enter the correct integer value of the answer using the mouse and the onscreen virtual numeric keypad in the place designated to enter the answer.

The answer to each question will be evaluated according to the following marking scheme.

Drawing test

This part contains two questions.

Each question carries equal marks.

Both questions are to be attempted.

The questions must be attempted in the space provided for them in the drawing sheet.

No supplementary drawing sheets will be issued.

All candidates are advised to carry all required material for drawings and graphics work (like pencils, color pencils, crayons, eraser, geometry box, etc.)

Watercolour/poster colour/acrylic colours are not allowed and should not be carried in the Examination Hall.

Candidates are advised to do neat and clean drawings.

Candidates must submit the drawing sheet to the invigilator before leaving the exam hall.

Candidates must not write roll number, name, centre address, place of examination or make any special sign in any part of the test booklet.

Planning based Objective type questions

This part contains 25 questions.

Each question has four options. Only one of these four options is the most appropriate or best answer.

The answer to each question will be evaluated according to the following:

For every correct answer, candidates will be awarded four marks. There is no deduction of marks for any unanswered/ marked for review question. There is a negative marking of one mark for every incorrect answer.