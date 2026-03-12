JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Application Window Reopens, Check Key Details Here

JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Application: The National Testing Agency (NTA) today reopened the application window for Joint Entrance Examination (Main) 2026 Session 2 following multiple requests from candidates seeking additional time to submit their forms and complete the application process.

According to the official notice, the registration window will remain open until 9 pm on March 13, while the fee payment facility will be available until 11:50 pm the same day.

Eligible candidates who have not yet applied can submit their applications through the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The testing agency said the decision was taken to provide a final opportunity to candidates who were unable to complete the application process within the earlier deadline.

"The online application process initially began on February 1 and closed on February 25, 2026. The application correction window opened from February 27 to 28. However, after the closure of the online application portal, the NTA received multiple representations from candidates requesting an extension or reopening of the online application portal for submission of the JEE (Main) 2026 Session-2 application and payment of application fees. In response to the requests received, the NTA has decided to reopen the registration portal for JEE (Main) 2026 Session 2 for submission of the online application form from March 12 (afternoon) to March 13 (9:00 PM), with fee payment allowed up to 11:50 PM on March 13, 2026," the public notice states.

The NTA will conduct JEE (Main) 2026 Session-2 in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode from April 2 to April 9 in India and in a few cities outside India.

JEE Main 2026 Session 2: Important Dates

Registration Opens: March 12, 2026 (Afternoon)

Registration Closes: March 13, 2026 - 9:00 pm

Fee Payment Deadline: March 13, 2026 - 11:50 pm

Important Instructions For Candidates

NTA has advised candidates to carefully review all details before submitting the application form. The agency clarified that this is a special extended opportunity, and no correction facility will be provided after submission of the form.

Candidates facing difficulties during the application process can seek assistance by contacting NTA through jeemain@nta.ac.in or the helpline number 011-40759000.