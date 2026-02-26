JEE Main 2026: Application Correction Window Opens Tomorrow, Who Can Edit What

JEE Main 2026 Application: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will open the application correction window for JEE Main 2026 Session 2 on February 27. Candidates who need to rectify errors in their submitted forms can make changes through the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in, until February 28, 11.50 pm.

The edit option will be available to two categories of applicants: those who had earlier registered for Session 1 and also applied for Session 2, and those who applied afresh only for Session 2.

What Existing Candidates Can Change

Students who registered for Session 1 between October 31 and November 27, 2025, and later applied again for Session 2 between February 1 and 25, 2026, can revise select details in their forms.

They may modify their chosen paper (course), medium of question paper, state code of eligibility, preferred exam cities (from available options), Class 10 and 12 academic details, gender, category, and identity proof details, if registration was done using a document other than Aadhaar. Fee-related corrections will also be permitted where applicable.

An additional correction fee may be charged, depending on the changes made.

What New Session 2 Candidates Can Edit

Applicants who registered only for Session 2 during the February 1-25 window will face certain limits. They cannot alter key contact details such as mobile number, email ID, permanent or present address, emergency contact information, or their photograph.

However, they can update their name or parents' names, academic details, state code of eligibility, date of birth, gender, category, sub-category or PwD status (if not validated through the UDID portal), signature, and selected paper. Changes in address may also allow revision of exam city and medium choices. Identity proof details can be edited only if Aadhaar was not used earlier.

After the correction window closes, NTA will issue the advance city intimation slip, followed by Session 2 admit cards carrying exam date, shift, and allotted centre details. Candidates are advised to review all particulars carefully and plan travel arrangements in advance, if required.