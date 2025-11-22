Advertisement

JEE Main 2026: Registration Ends On November 27, Application Correction Window Opens On December 1

JEE Main 2026 Registration: Candidates who have not yet submitted their applications are advised to do so before the deadline to avoid last-minute technical issues.

JEE Main 2026 Registration: The application correction window will remain open until December 2.

JEE Main 2026 Registration: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced that the application process for JEE Main 2026 Session-1 will close on November 27, 2025. Candidates who have not yet submitted their applications are advised to do so before the deadline to avoid last-minute technical issues.

Following the closure of the registration window, the NTA will open the application form correction facility for registered candidates from December 1 to December 2, 2025, until 11:50 PM. Candidates can verify their details and make corrections as required during this one-time opportunity.

In its official notice, the NTA clarified: "Last date for submission of online application for JEE (Main) 2026 Session-1 is November 27, 2025 and there will be no further extension of date."

Candidates are allowed to make corrections in several fields, including name, parent's name, Class 10th/12th details, exam city, date of birth, gender, category, and photograph, among others. 

Certain fields, such as mobile number, email address, and permanent address, can also be updated. However, corrections can only be submitted once, and additional fees, if applicable, must be paid through Credit/Debit Card, Net Banking, or UPI.

The NTA stressed that this is a one-time facility to avoid hardship, and no further corrections will be entertained under any circumstances after December 2. Candidates are also advised to check the FAQs on the official website for clarifications or reach out via email at jeemain@nta.ac.in.

For registration and corrections, candidates should visit the official JEE Main website:

