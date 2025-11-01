CBSE Board Exam 2026: Preparation Tips And Steps To Overcome Exam Stress

JEE Main 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the final date sheet for Class 10 and 12 board exams 2026. The exams for both classes will begin on February 17, 2026. Students can access the complete schedule on the board's official website.

Students appearing for Class 10 and 12 boards are likely to go undergo stress and anxiety during this period. However, a smart preparation strategy and learning technique can help overcome such problems. CBSE had shared the following strategies and right approach to help students overcome anxiety and stress.

Do's for students

Know your concentration span, Study with breaks.

Students must work out best time for concentration.

They must hold group study for difficult subjects.

Students must not be discouraged by previous results. They must try to identify their weak areas from previous exams and work on them.

Students must make time management plan for all subjects.

They must repeat their learnt work so the recall in exam is easy. Work not repeated or revised is easily forgotten.

Students must plan their revision time by drawing up a timetable. The timetable should also include activities such as playing, walking, watching TV that help in relaxation.

Don'ts for parents

Parents should guide their children in planning, organising and setting a time-table. Student can fail to do well if they fail to cope with stress.

To avoid a stress situation for the child, parents must provide right kind of motivation and a conducive environment.

Parents must help their child in maintaining their confidence especially when they seem discouraged by their dropping marks or grades.

Parents must praise their child when they do well. Encouraging child's performance with positive statements such as, "well done" " you can do better" rather than saying "that was not enough" helps.

Humour relieves tension. Parents must be light and humorous with the child.

Parents must try to gain child's confidence and discuss their problems. They must also help them to find a solution.