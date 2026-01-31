JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Registration To Begin On Feb 1, Says Exam Body NTA

JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Registration: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the opening of the online application process for JEE (Main) 2026 Session 2. The exam body shared the update today on its official X handle.

According to the notification, the application window for JEE Main 2026 Session 2 will remain open from February 1 to February 25, 2026. Eligible candidates will be required to complete registration, fill out the application form and make the fee payment within the stipulated timeline.

The NTA has invited applications through the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in, and advised candidates to regularly check the portal for updates and instructions related to the examination process.

For any assistance, candidates can contact the agency via email at jeemain@nta.ac.in or through the helpline number 011-40759000, as mentioned in the official post.