JEE Main 2026 Session 2 City Intimation Slip To Be Released Soon, Details Here

JEE Main City Slip 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the city intimation slip for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main Session 2 soon. Once released, students will be able to check and download the city slip from the official website - jeemain.nta.ac.in.

The city slip will contain details about the city in which candidates will appear for the JEE Main examination. It helps students plan their accommodation and travel well in advance of the exam dates.

The Session 2 examination will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode from April 2 to April 9 across India and in a few cities outside the country.

How To Download JEE Main 2026 session 2 City Slip?

Visit the official website jeemain.nta.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on Session 2 city intimation slip link under the "Candidate Activity" board.

Enter your application number and password.

Your city slip will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save it for future reference.

The registration window for the session 2 examination closed on March 13, 2026.

JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Exam

The Session 1 examination was conducted in computer-based mode from January 21 to January 29. The exam was held in two shifts each day - the morning shift from 9 AM to 12 Noon and the afternoon shift from 3 PM to 6 PM.

For BE/BTech papers, the examination was conducted from January 21 to January 28. Candidates and experts described the overall difficulty level as moderate, with variations across shifts and subjects.