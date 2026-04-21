JEE Main 2026 Result: Telangana, Andhra Lead; Check State-Wise Toppers List Here

JEE Main 2026 State-Wise Toppers: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the results of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 Session 2 Paper 1 (BE/BTech), releasing a detailed list of state-wise toppers along with their NTA scores. A total of 26 candidates (12 from the January session) secured a perfect 100 percentile, with multiple states witnessing more than one top scorer.

According to the official data, a total of 11,10,904 candidates registered for Session 2 (April), of whom 10,34,330 appeared. Across both sessions, 16,04,854 unique candidates registered, while over 15,39,000 candidates appeared.

Top Performers: Perfect 100 Percentile

The list of candidates securing 100 percentile reflects strong representation from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Delhi.

Telangana (5 toppers):

Mantha Shiva Kamesh, Rishi Premnath, Sai Rithvik Reddy Venkatreddy Valla, Vivan Sharad Mahiswari, Doranala Bhavitesh Reddy

Andhra Pradesh (5 toppers):

Pasala Mohith, Bijjam Venkata Chandra Sekhar Reddy, Thunga Durga Suprabhath, Jonnala Roshan Manideep Reddy, Narendrababu Gari Mahith

Rajasthan (4 toppers):

Kabeer Chhillar, Arnav Gautam, Yashwardhan, Chiranjib Kar

Delhi (3 toppers):

Aditya Gupta, Shreyas Mishra, Atharva Panjabi

Maharashtra (2 toppers):

Madhav Viradiya, Siddharth Shrikant Athaley

Haryana (2 toppers):

Anay Jain, Arnav Gandhi

Other states/UTs (1 topper each):

Bihar: Shubham Kumar

Chandigarh: Aarush Singhal

Gujarat: Purohit Nimay

Odisha: Bhavesh Patra

Tamil Nadu: Thammina Girish

Other State-Wise Toppers (Below 100 Percentile)

Several candidates topped their respective states with near-perfect scores:

Uttar Pradesh: Utkarsh (99.9992497)

Karnataka: A Vishnu Sai Theja (99.9992454)

Madhya Pradesh: Riddhesh Anant Bendale (99.9992186)

West Bengal: Kuntal Choudhury (99.9984908)

Punjab: Bharat Bansal (99.9976982)

Kerala: Niranjan J Pillai (99.9956573)

Uttarakhand: Gurashish Singh Chadha (99.9956573)

Chhattisgarh: Yug Maheshwari (99.9937491)

Assam: Yashraj Singh (99.9811354)

Jharkhand: Vaishnavi Kumari (99.9775257)

Other notable toppers include H Karthikeyan (Puducherry), Rohit Sharma (Himachal Pradesh), Abhinav Batta (Jammu and Kashmir), and Davis Saju John (Outside India category).

Regional and Smaller States

Candidates from smaller states and Union Territories also featured in the list:

Sikkim: Shaurya Veer Singh (99.8840999)

Tripura: Adriraj Saha (99.8611562)

Goa: Tanay Ajit Prabhu (99.8251735)

Arunachal Pradesh: Aiman Tanish (99.7366348)

Manipur: Clinton Akoijam (99.5532116)

Andaman and Nicobar Islands: Hemakshi Kumar (98.6703742)

Ladakh: Abrar Hussain Mala (97.3451867)

Mizoram: Ramdinsanga (97.0306107)

Nagaland: Victor Sunep Dowarah (94.7428057)

Lakshadweep: Rayyan Zakib (89.8173399)

The NTA score is a normalised percentile score calculated across multiple shifts. Based on these results, candidates will now be shortlisted for the next stage, including eligibility for JEE Advanced.