JEE Main 2026 Paper 2 Result Out For B.Arch And B.Planning; Check Scorecard

JEE Mains 2026 Paper 2 Result Declared By NTA
- JEE Main 2026 Paper 2 result declared by National Testing Agency for BArch and BPlanning
- Candidates can check results online via the official JEE Main result portal
- Scorecard details include candidate name, roll number, marks, and qualifying status
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JEE Mains 2026 Paper 2 Result Out: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the JEE (Main) 2026 Paper 2 result. Candidates who appeared for Paper 2A (BArch) and Paper 2B (BPlanning) can now check their results online.
JEE (Main) 2026 Paper 2 Results are now LIVE! 🎉— National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) May 5, 2026
Candidates can check their scores for B.Arch (Paper 2A) and B.Planning (Paper 2B) on the official website: https://t.co/BVhxuC0BBE
📊 Includes All India ranks and toppers' details.
Wishing all aspirants the very best for the…
Paper 2 of JEE Main is conducted for students seeking admission to architecture and planning courses offered by various colleges and universities across the country.
How to Check JEE Main 2026 Paper 2 Result
Candidates can follow these steps to check their result:
- Visit the official JEE Main result portal
- Click on the JEE Main 2026 Paper 2 result link
- Enter application number and date of birth
- Submit the details
- The result will appear on the screen
- Download and save the scorecard for future reference
- Details Mentioned on the Scorecard
The JEE Main Paper 2 scorecard includes:
- Candidate's name and roll number
- Application number
- Marks obtained in each section
- Total NTA score
- Qualifying status
Candidates are advised to carefully check all the details mentioned on the scorecard.