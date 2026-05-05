JEE Main 2026 Paper 2 Result Out For B.Arch And B.Planning; Check Scorecard

JEE Mains 2026 Paper 2 Result Out: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the JEE (Main) 2026 Paper 2 result. Candidates who appeared for Paper 2A (BArch) and Paper 2B (BPlanning) can now check their results online.

JEE (Main) 2026 Paper 2 Results are now LIVE! 🎉



Candidates can check their scores for B.Arch (Paper 2A) and B.Planning (Paper 2B) on the official website: https://t.co/BVhxuC0BBE



📊 Includes All India ranks and toppers' details.



Wishing all aspirants the very best for the… — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) May 5, 2026

Paper 2 of JEE Main is conducted for students seeking admission to architecture and planning courses offered by various colleges and universities across the country.

How to Check JEE Main 2026 Paper 2 Result

Candidates can follow these steps to check their result:

Visit the official JEE Main result portal

Click on the JEE Main 2026 Paper 2 result link

Enter application number and date of birth

Submit the details

The result will appear on the screen

Download and save the scorecard for future reference

Details Mentioned on the Scorecard

The JEE Main Paper 2 scorecard includes:

Candidate's name and roll number

Application number

Marks obtained in each section

Total NTA score

Qualifying status

Candidates are advised to carefully check all the details mentioned on the scorecard.