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JEE Main 2026 Paper 2 Result Out For B.Arch And B.Planning; Check Scorecard

JEE Mains 2026 Paper 2 Result Out: NTA has released the JEE Main 2026 Paper 2 results for BArch and BPlanning candidates. Results are available online.

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JEE Main 2026 Paper 2 Result Out For B.Arch And B.Planning; Check Scorecard
JEE Mains 2026 Paper 2 Result Declared By NTA
  • JEE Main 2026 Paper 2 result declared by National Testing Agency for BArch and BPlanning
  • Candidates can check results online via the official JEE Main result portal
  • Scorecard details include candidate name, roll number, marks, and qualifying status
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JEE Mains 2026 Paper 2 Result Out: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the JEE (Main) 2026 Paper 2 result. Candidates who appeared for Paper 2A (BArch) and Paper 2B (BPlanning) can now check their results online.

Paper 2 of JEE Main is conducted for students seeking admission to architecture and planning courses offered by various colleges and universities across the country.

How to Check JEE Main 2026 Paper 2 Result

Candidates can follow these steps to check their result:

  • Visit the official JEE Main result portal
  • Click on the JEE Main 2026 Paper 2 result link
  • Enter application number and date of birth
  • Submit the details
  • The result will appear on the screen
  • Download and save the scorecard for future reference
  • Details Mentioned on the Scorecard

The JEE Main Paper 2 scorecard includes:

  • Candidate's name and roll number
  • Application number
  • Marks obtained in each section
  • Total NTA score
  • Qualifying status

Candidates are advised to carefully check all the details mentioned on the scorecard.

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