JEE Main 2026 Session 2: Question Papers Released; Provisional Answer Key On April 11

JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Answer Keys: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the question papers for JEE (Main) 2026 Session 2. Candidates who appeared for the examination can download them from the official website to review their performance. According to an official notice issued on April 8, the provisional answer keys for Paper 1 (BE/BTech), along with candidates' recorded responses, will be released on April 11.

After the release, candidates will be allowed to challenge the provisional answer keys by paying a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 per question, following the prescribed procedure.

JEE (Main) 2026 Session 2 Result Declaration

The results of JEE (Main) 2026 Session 2 for Paper 1 (BE/BTech) are likely to be declared by April 20. The results will be compiled by considering candidates' best performance across both sessions of JEE (Main) 2026, in accordance with the established policy.

JEE (Main) 2026 Session 2: Exam Details

The JEE (Main) 2026 Session 2 examinations were conducted on April 2, 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8 in computer-based test (CBT) mode across approximately 566 centres in 304 cities in India and 14 cities abroad. Around 11.23 lakh candidates appeared for the exam.

For Paper 1 (BE/BTech), about 11.06 lakh candidates registered in India and 4,229 abroad. The attendance was approximately 93 per cent, with Aadhaar authentication at around 97 per cent.

For Paper 2 (BArch/BPlanning), around 54,953 candidates registered in India and 270 internationally. The attendance stood at about 73 per cent, with Aadhaar authentication at nearly 97 per cent.

The online application process for Session 2 was conducted from February 1 to February 25, 2026. Following representations from candidates, the application window was reopened on March 12 and 13.

The NTA said it ensured the smooth conduct of the examination through planning, technology use and coordination with central and state authorities. It also undertook several measures to address emerging challenges.

Candidates affected by disruptions in parts of the Middle East were provided facilitation through rescheduling and relocation of centres with support from Indian missions abroad. In Riyadh, the examination scheduled for April 5 was affected by a power disruption and was subsequently conducted on April 6 and 8.

In Manipur, despite internet restrictions and local disruptions, the examination was conducted with support from the state government.

The NTA also coordinated with CBSE to avoid overlap between JEE (Main) and Class 12 board examinations by aligning schedules and allowing candidate-specific adjustments.