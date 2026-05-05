NTA To Release JEE Main 2026 B.Arch And B.Planning Results Shortly; Know Exam Marking Pattern

The National Testing Agency is expected to announce the Joint Entrance Examination Main 2026 Paper 2 result anytime soon. Once declared candidates can visit the official website to download the result.

The JEE Main Paper 2 was held for Paper 2A, which is the BArch paper, Paper 2B, which is the BPlanning paper, and for candidates who appeared in both papers. The Agency held Paper 2 on April 7 and released the JEE Main final answer keys on May 4.

For the BArch paper, the exam was divided into three parts. Part I was Mathematics with 20 multiple choice questions in Section A and 5 numerical questions in Section B, carrying 100 marks. Part II was the Aptitude Test with 50 multiple choice questions for 200 marks. Part III was the Drawing Test with two questions in pen-and-paper mode for 100 marks. In total, the paper had 77 questions for 400 marks.

The marking scheme for BArch gives 4 marks for each correct answer and deducts 1 mark for each incorrect answer, while there is no negative marking in the Drawing Test. Unanswered questions carry zero marks. For numerical questions, answers must be entered as integers rounded to the nearest value.

For the BPlanning paper, the exam is conducted fully in computer-based mode. It includes Part I Mathematics with 20 multiple choice questions and 5 numerical questions for 100 marks, Part II Aptitude Test with 50 multiple choice questions for 200 marks, and Part III Planning-based questions with 25 questions for 100 marks. The paper has a total of 100 questions for 400 marks.

The marking scheme for BPlanning gives 4 marks for each correct answer and deducts 1 mark for each incorrect answer, while unanswered questions carry zero marks.

For both BArch and BPlanning papers, raw scores are converted into NTA scores, and the final merit list is prepared by combining scores from all shifts and sessions.