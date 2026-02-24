JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Exam: Paper 2 Result Date To Be Out Soon, Details Here

JEE Main Paper 2 Result 2026: The JEE Main Paper 2 results are expected to be announced soon by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The B.Arch/B.Planning (paper examinations were conducted on January 29, while the Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech) exams for session 1 were held between January 21 and January 29 with results announced on February 17, 2026.

JEE Main Paper 2 Resut Date

Students can expect the result to be declared for paper 2 before the first week of March, 2026.

JEE Main 2026 Exam: How To Download Paper 2 Result?

Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. On the homepage, click on "JEE Main Session 1 paper 2 Result Download" under the "Candidate Activity" board. Enter your application number and password and your result will be displayed on the screen. Download and save it for future reference.

The session 2 registrations for JEE Main are underway and the paper 1 answer key was released on February 23. Considering this, students can expect the paper 2 result to be announced soon.

The JEE Main Session 1 result declared for the BE/BTech paper showed that 12 candidates scored 100 percentile out of the 13 lakh candidates who appeared. The examination was held in Computer Based Mode (CBT) in 326 cities across India and abroad in 13 languages.

Delhi's Shreyas Mishra secured the top rank in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) (Main) 2026 Session 1. The 17-year-old, who lives in a paying guest facility in Punjabi Bagh, achieved this distinction on his first attempt, a feat he described as "completely unexpected.