JEE Main 2024 Paper 2 Results For BArch, BPlanning Exams Released, Check Toppers' List

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the results of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main Paper 2 for 2024. Two students achieved perfect 100 NTA scores in both the BArch and BPlanning exams. Those who appeared in the examinations can check their results by visiting the official website, jeemain.nta.ac.in, using their application number and password.



A total of 36,707 BArch and 16,228 BPlanning students took the JEE Main Session 2 Paper 2 held on April 12 in 291 exam cities. The BArch paper saw 73,362 students registered, while 38,105 students registered for BPlanning.



JEE Main 2024 Paper 2 Result: Steps To Download

Visit the JEE Main official website, jeemain.nta.ac.in.

Select the JEE Main 2024 session 2 Paper 2 scorecard link.

Enter login credentials such as application number and date of birth, then submit.

The JEE Main Paper 2 scorecard 2024 will appear on your screen.

Download the JEE Main Paper 2 results for future use.

JEE Main 2024 Paper 2 Toppers List: Category-Wise

The top scorers in each category for the JEE Main 2024 Paper 2 BArch exam are:

General: Sulagna Basack, Jharkhand, 100

General-EWS: Yayavaram Sravan Ram, Andhra Pradesh, 99.96704

OBC-NCL: Muthu R, Tamil Nadu, 100

SC: Vivekjit Das, Telangana, 99.94958

ST: Boda Prabanjan Jadav, Banoth Rithwak, Telangana, 99.87978

The top scorers in each category for the JEE Main 2024 Paper 2 BPlan exam are: