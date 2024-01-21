JEE Main 2024 Paper 2 Admit Card Released, Check Exam Pattern, Other Details

It is mandatory for candidates to carry the admit card to the exam centers.

The admit card for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2024 BArch and BPlan Session 1 has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Those appearing for Paper 2 of the exam can obtain their hall tickets from the official website, jeemain.nta.ac.in, by using their application number and date of birth.

The JEE Main January 2024 exam will be held on January 24, 27, 29, 30, 31, and February 1. The city intimation slip for BArch and BPlan papers was issued on January 12.



To attend the JEE Main 2024 examination, it is essential to possess the admit card, a compulsory document for the exam day. If candidates are unable to present their admit cards, they will be prohibited from taking the exam. JEE Main Paper 2 in 2024 will be administered online, with the exception of the drawing section.



According to the examination format, JEE Main Paper 2A comprises 82 questions, with 50 in General Aptitude, 30 in Mathematics, and 2 in Drawing. In Paper 2B, there are 50 questions in General Aptitude, 30 in Mathematics, and 25 questions in Planning.

JEE Main Admit Card 2024: Steps To Download

Go to the website jeemain.nta.ac.in 2024

Select the link for the JEE Main admit card

Input your application number and date of birth

The JEE Main admit card will be displayed on your screen

Download and print a copy for future use

The candidates are advised to carefully read the subject-specific and other instructions mentioned in the question paper and abide by the same.