JEE Main 2024: Advance Intimation For BArch, BPlanning Papers Released

JEE Main 2024: The session 1 exam is scheduled to take place from January 24 to February 1.

The advance intimation for the Joint Entrance Exams (Main) 2024 session 1 for BArch and BPlanning (Paper 2A & Paper 2B) has been released. The examination for these papers will be held on January 24. Candidates appearing for the examination can download it from the official website. The intimation for BE/BTech papers slated for January 27, 29, 30, 31, and February 1 will be released later. The JEE Main Session 1 exam is scheduled to take place from January 24 to February 1.

The admit card is scheduled to be available three days before the examination. The names of the cities where the exam centres will be located are mentioned on the city slips, while the admit cards will include details such as the exam day and shift timing, the reporting time, and instructions for the day of the exam. The application number and date of birth are the login credentials needed to download the city slip and admit card.

Examination schedule

JEE (Main) - 2024 Session 1 for Paper 1 (BE/BTech) is scheduled to take place from January 24 to February 1, 2024, while Session 2 is set for April 1 to April 15, 2024. This scheduling aims to prevent any clash with Board examinations, which may occur at different times across states/Union Territories. Additionally, both Paper 2A and Paper 2B (BArch and BPlanning) will be conducted twice in the year 2024, in both January and April.

JEE Main 2024: Admission Eligibility

The JEE Main examination is the gateway for admission to prestigious institutions such as the National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutes (CFTIs).

The eligibility criteria include securing a minimum of 75 per cent marks in the 12th-grade examination or being in the top 20 percentile of the respective Board's 12th-grade examination. For candidates from Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST), the qualifying marks are reduced to 65 per cent. Additionally, specific subject combinations in the qualifying examination are required for admission to BE/BTech and BArch/BPlanning courses in these institutes.

JEE Main 2024: Examination Structure

The JEE Main examination comprises two distinct papers. Candidates who qualify for Paper 1 are eligible for Undergraduate Engineering programs like BE/BTech in NITs, IIITs, and other CFTIs, as well as institutions and universities funded or recognized by participating State Governments. Successful candidates in JEE (Main) also qualify for the JEE (Advanced), which is the entrance exam for admission to Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). Paper 2 of JEE (Main) is designed for individuals aspiring to pursue B.Arch and B.Planning courses across different universities in the country.

JEE Main 2024: Examination Papers:

Paper 1: BE/BTech

Subjects: Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry

Type of Questions: Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) and Questions with numerical value answers, with equal weightage to Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry

Mode of examination: "Computer Based Test (CBT)" mode only

Paper 2A: BArch

Part-I: Mathematics

Part-II: Aptitude Test

Part III: Drawing Test

Type of questions:

Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) and Questions with numerical value answers for Mathematics; Aptitude Test with MCQs; Drawing Test for drawing aptitude

Mode of examination:

"Computer Based Test (CBT)" mode for Mathematics and Aptitude Test; "Pen and Paper Based" (offline) mode for Drawing Test on an A4 size Drawing sheet.

Paper 2B: B Planning Part-I: Mathematics

Part-II: Aptitude Test

Part-III: Planning-Based Questions

Type of questions: Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) and questions with numerical value answers for Mathematics; Aptitude Test with MCQs; Objective Type - MCQs for planning-based questions

Candidates are advised to regularly check the NTA website for further updates.