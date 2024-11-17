NTA JEE Mains 2025: Session 1 Registration Ends Next Week, Check Steps To Apply

JEE Main 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the registration window for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) 2025 next week. Candidates can submit their online applications by visiting the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. The submission of application forms began on October 28, and will conclude on November 22. Application forms can be submitted until 9pm on the last date. The deadline for successful fee transactions through credit/debit card, net banking, or UPI is November 22, 2024, up to 11.50pm.

JEE Main 2025: Steps To Register

Step 1. Visit the official website of JEE Main, jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2. Click on the "New Registration" link on the homepage

Step 3. Enter details such as your name, mobile number, and email address

Step 4. Login credentials will be generated after registration

Step 5. Fill in the application form with your personal and educational details

Step 6. Upload scanned copies of your photograph and signature

Step 7. Pay the JEE Main application fee and click on "Submit"

Step 8. Download the confirmation page for future reference

NTA JEE Mains 2025: Important Dates



Announcement of the City of Examination: By the first week of January 2025

Downloading Admit Cards from the NTA Website: 3 days before the actual date of the examination Date(s) of Examination: Between January 22 and January 31, 2025

Declaration of Result on the NTA Website: By February 12, 2025

The exam will be conducted in 13 languages: English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.