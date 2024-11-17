Advertisement

NTA JEE Mains 2025: Session 1 Registration Ends Next Week, Check Steps To Apply

The application forms for JEE Main 2025 can be submitted by 9 pm on November 22, 2024.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
NTA JEE Mains 2025: Session 1 Registration Ends Next Week, Check Steps To Apply
The city of examinations will be announced by the first week of January 2025.

JEE Main 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the registration window for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) 2025 next week. Candidates can submit their online applications by visiting the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. The submission of application forms began on October 28, and will conclude on November 22. Application forms can be submitted until 9pm on the last date. The deadline for successful fee transactions through credit/debit card, net banking, or UPI is November 22, 2024, up to 11.50pm.  

JEE Main 2025: Steps To Register  

Step 1. Visit the official website of JEE Main, jeemain.nta.nic.in  
Step 2. Click on the "New Registration" link on the homepage 
Step 3. Enter details such as your name, mobile number, and email address 
Step 4. Login credentials will be generated after registration 
Step 5. Fill in the application form with your personal and educational details 
Step 6. Upload scanned copies of your photograph and signature  
Step 7. Pay the JEE Main application fee and click on "Submit"  
Step 8. Download the confirmation page for future reference 

NTA JEE Mains 2025: Important Dates
  
Announcement of the City of Examination: By the first week of January 2025 
Downloading Admit Cards from the NTA Website: 3 days before the actual date of the examination Date(s) of Examination: Between January 22 and January 31, 2025  
Declaration of Result on the NTA Website: By February 12, 2025  

The exam will be conducted in 13 languages: English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.  

Show full article
Comments

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
 jee Main 2024,  JEE Main Aspirants,  jee Main Exam
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com