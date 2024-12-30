Advertisement

JEE Main 2025 Exam City Slip To Be Released Soon, Check Details

The first session of JEE Main 2025 is scheduled to take place between January 22 and 31.

JEE Main 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to release the exam city intimation slips for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 January session. Once available, students can access their slips by visiting the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. The first session of JEE Main 2025 is scheduled to be held between January 22 and January 31.  

JEE Main 2025: Steps To Download Exam City Slip 

Step 1. Visit the official NTA JEE website, jeemain.nta.nic.in  
Step 2. Click on the link for the JEE Main 2025 exam city intimation slip on the homepage 
Step 3. You will be redirected to a new page 
Step 4. Enter your login credentials 
Step 5. View and download the advance city intimation slip 
Step 6. Take a printout for future reference

JEE Main 2025: Examination Structure  

The JEE Main exam comprises two papers:  

Paper 1
For candidates seeking admission to undergraduate engineering programs (BE/BTech) in NITs, IIITs, and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), as well as universities recognised by participating state governments. Candidates qualifying in JEE Main (Paper 1) are also eligible to appear for JEE Advanced, the entrance test for admission to Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). 

Paper 2
Designed for candidates aspiring to pursue BArch and BPlanning courses at various universities across the country.  

Important Note For Candidates  

Participation in both sessions of JEE Main 2025 is not mandatory. Students who register for the January session can decide later whether to participate in the April session based on their performance and individual requirements.  

