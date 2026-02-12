JEE Main Result 2026 Will Now Be Declared On February 16, Says Exam Body NTA

JEE Main Result 2026 Date: The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced last night that the JEE (Main) 2026 Session 1 result will now be declared on February 16. According to the information bulletin, the result was earlier scheduled to be released by February 12. Once declared, candidates can check their JEE Main 2026 results and cut-off marks on the official websites: nta.ac.in and jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The objection window for the provisional answer key of JEE Main 2026 Session 1 closed on February 6. After reviewing the challenges submitted by candidates, the NTA will release the final answer key.

The scores of JEE Main 2026 will be used for admission to undergraduate programmes, including BE/BTech, BArch, and BPlanning, at participating government and private institutions across India.

JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Exam

The Session 1 examination was conducted in computer-based mode from January 21 to January 29. The exam was held in two shifts each day: morning shift from 9 AM to 12 Noon and afternoon shift from 3 PM to 6 PM.

For BE and BTech papers, the exam took place from January 21 to January 28. Candidates and experts described the papers as moderately difficult overall, with some variation in difficulty across shifts and subjects.

Last year, in 2025, the NTA announced the January session results on February 11. The exam was conducted from January 22 to January 30, and the agency had dropped 12 questions from the final answer key for that session.

JEE Main Result 2026: How Other Organisations Can Use Scores

The merit list, scores, and results of JEE Main 2026 may be used by other central and state government entities, subject to their own eligibility criteria, norms, regulations, guidelines, and rules.

JEE Main Result 2026: Re-evaluation And Re-checking

There will be no re-evaluation or re-checking of the results. No correspondence regarding this will be entertained.

JEE Main Result 2026: Whose Results Will Not Be Declared?

The JEE Main 2026 results of candidates found using Unfair Means Practices (UMP) will be cancelled and not declared. Similarly, results of candidates who appear from a centre other than the one allotted, or allow someone else to take the exam on their behalf, will be cancelled. Any candidate appearing in the same session more than once will have their candidature cancelled and be debarred, as per the relevant UFM guidelines. No plea in this regard will be entertained.