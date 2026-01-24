Check JEE Mains 2026 Expected Cutoff

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Mains) session 1 in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The results for the Session 1 exam will be announced on January 12, 2026. Candidates who qualify the Mains exam will be eligible to appear in the JEE Advanced exam. Candidates are required to achieve a minimum qualifying percentile for appearing in the JEE Advanced. Applicants are required to score the admission cutoff for taking admission in NITs, IIITs, and other participating institutes.

The NTA scores for each of the candidates in total in Paper-1 for Session 1 as well as for Session 2 of JEE (Main) - 2026 will be merged for the compilation of results and preparation of the overall merit list/ranking. The best of the two NTA scores in total will be considered for further processing for those candidates who appeared in both sessions.

The cutoff for General category candidates in 2025 and 2024 was 93. in 2023, the cutoff was 90 while in 2022 it was 88.

Based on the previous years' cutoff, the tentative cutoff percentile for JEE Mains 2026 is expected to be 93-95 for General category students.

For General EWS, the cutoff may lie between 80-82. Candidates from the OBC-NCL category may require score between 79-81.

Those belonging to the SC category may require 60-63 while candidates from the ST category may require 47-50.