JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Begins Today: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 Session 1 began today, January 21. The BE/BTech examinations will be conducted over five days across 323 exam cities in India and overseas. This year, NTA received 14.10 lakh applications and has set up over 300 additional examination centres.

The BE/BTech exams are scheduled on January 21, 22, 23, 24 and January 28, 2026. Meanwhile, the BArch and BPlanning examinations will take place on January 28 and 29, 2026.

JEE Mains Exam 2026 Live: How To Download Admit Cards?

Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on "Admit card for JEE Main session 1" under "Candidate Activity" board.

Enter your application number and password.

Click on "Login" and your admit card will be downloaded.

Save it for future reference.

