JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Begins Today: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 Session 1 began today, January 21. The BE/BTech examinations will be conducted over five days across 323 exam cities in India and overseas. This year, NTA received 14.10 lakh applications and has set up over 300 additional examination centres.
The BE/BTech exams are scheduled on January 21, 22, 23, 24 and January 28, 2026. Meanwhile, the BArch and BPlanning examinations will take place on January 28 and 29, 2026.
JEE Mains Exam 2026 Live: How To Download Admit Cards?
- Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.
- On the homepage, click on "Admit card for JEE Main session 1" under "Candidate Activity" board.
- Enter your application number and password.
- Click on "Login" and your admit card will be downloaded.
- Save it for future reference.
JEE Mains 2026 Exam: Track Latest Updates On Session 1 Exam Here
JEE Mains 2026 Exam Live: Shift 1 Physics Paper Review
The review of the JEE Main January 21, 2026 question paper suggests that the Physics section largely featured formula-based questions. The paper pattern in this shift continued to emphasise fundamental concepts.
JEE Mains Exam Live: Students Not Allowed To Peek During Exam
Students are not allowed to peek, interact, talk, whisper, cheat, write on hands/desks or assist others during the exam.
JEE Mains Exams 2026 (Live): Prohibited Items In Exam Centre
Candidates are not allowed to carry Instrument/ Geometry/ Pencil box, Handbag, Purse, any kind of Paper/ Stationery/ Textual material (printed or written material), Eatables and Water (loose or packed), Mobile Phone/ Ear Phone/ Microphone/ Pager, Calculator, DocuPen, Slide Rules, Log Tables, Camera, Tape Recorder, to wear/carry any type of watch including Electronic Watches with facilities of calculator, any metallic item or electronic gadgets/ devices in the Examination Hall/Room. There may not be any provision for safe keeping of valuables at the Centre.
JEE Mains Exam Live Updates: Lack Of Arrangements For Parents
Parents waiting outside examination centres have demanded seating and drinking facilities, citing a lack of basic arrangments.
JEE Mains Session 1 Live: Check Shift 1 Security Checks Video
Students are undergoing thorough checks to ensure they are not carrying notes or any other prohibited items into the exam centre. Watch Video Here.
JEE Mains Exam 2026 Live Updates: Biometric Verification Again If Candidate Goes For Breaks
If any candidate goes for a toilet-break or bio-break, they will be required to undergo the mandatory frisking and biometric verification again.
JEE Mains Session 1 Exam 2026: Stationary Not Allowed For Writing Exam
Candidates are not allowed to carry Geometry box set, pencils, erasers and colour pencils or crayons. They will not be allowed to use watercolours on drawing sheet.
JEE Mains 2026 Exam (Live): Exam Centre Guidelines
Candidates must reach the exam centre on time and should be prepared with the downloaded admit card, two passport size photographs and a valid photo ID proof.
JEE Mains 2026 Session 1 Live: These Practices May Lead To Cancellation Of Exam
There are several practices that will be recorded as Unfair Means and may lead to the cancellation of candidate's examination. Read in detail here.
JEE Mains Exams Live Updates: Evening Shift Exam Starts 3 PM
The first shift JEE examinations began today at 9 am and concluded at 12 pm, while the second shift exams are scheduled to be held from 3 pm to 6 pm.