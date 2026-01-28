JEE Main April Session Exams 2026: Registration Begins Soon, Direct Link Here

JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Registration: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to begin the registration process for JEE Main 2026 Session 2 examinations before January 31, 2026. The exams will be condudcted between April 1 and April 10, 2026 and the registrations for the same are scheduled to begin in the last week of January, 2026, according to NTA. Candidates can register for the session 2 exams through the application link available under the "Candidate Activity" board on the official website of the agency.

JEE Main April Session Exam 2026: Documents Required For Registration

For a smooth registration process, NTA had recommended students to maintain several documents including:

Aadhaar Card

UDID Card (for Persons with Disabilities)

Valid Category Certificate (EWS/SC/ST/OBC-NCL)

JEE Main Session 2 Registration: How To Apply For The JEE Main 2026 Exam?

Visit the official website of the agency - jeemain.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on "New Registration" under the "Candidate Activty" board.

Enter the required login credentials.

You will be successfully registered for the examination.

JEE Main Exam 2026: Two Types of Paper

The Joint Entrance Examination (Main) consists of two papers:

Paper 1: For admission to undergraduate engineering programmes (BE/BTech) at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), and institutions/universities funded or recognised by participating state governments. Candidates who qualify JEE (Main) Paper 1 will be eligible to appear for JEE (Advanced), conducted for admission to IITs.

Paper 2: For admission to BArch and BPlanning programmes across the country.

JEE Mains is a national-level entrance exam conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for admission to undergraduate engineering and architecture programs in India. It is also the first step for students who wish to appear for JEE Advanced, which is for admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).