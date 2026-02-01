JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Exam: Registration Begins, Here's How To Apply

JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Registration: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Session 2 (April) examination registration today, February 1, 2026. Students can apply for the examination till February 25 on the official website of the agency jeemain.nta.nic.in. The examination will be held from April 2 to April 9, 2026.

JEE Main 2026 Exam: How To Apply For JEE Mains April Session 2026?

Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on "Registration for JEE Main Session II" under "Candidate Activity" board.

Then, click on "New Registration" and apply for the examination.

Once you have submitted all the required details and paid the fees, your application for the exam will be accepted.

In case of any discrepancy, candidates are advised to call the NTA at 011-40759000.

How To Prepare For JEE Mains?

In a major move to support engineering aspirants preparing for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and aiming for admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), Google has introduced a free mock JEE practice test feature. The tool allows students to attempt full-length mock exams, evaluate their performance, and pinpoint areas that need improvement. This launch comes just a day after Google rolled out free SAT practice tests for students planning to pursue higher education in the United States.

Session 1 Details

NTA had said that students will be able to raise objections against the provisional answer key between February 4 and February 5. The result will be announced by February 12, once all the objections have been reviewed.

The Session 1 examinations were conducted from January 21 to January 25, and on January 28 and 29. To ensure a hassle-free verification process, candidates were required to undergo face authentication and Aadhaar-based biometric verification amid enhanced security measures.