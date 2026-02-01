JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Exam: Registration Begins, Here's How To Apply

JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Registration: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Session 2 (April) examination registration today, February 1, 2026. Students can apply for the examination till February 25 on the official website of the agency jeemain.nta.nic.in. The examination will be held from April 2 to April 9, 2026.
JEE Main 2026 Exam: How To Apply For JEE Mains April Session 2026?
- Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.
- On the homepage, click on "Registration for JEE Main Session II" under "Candidate Activity" board.
- Then, click on "New Registration" and apply for the examination.
- Once you have submitted all the required details and paid the fees, your application for the exam will be accepted.
- In case of any discrepancy, candidates are advised to call the NTA at 011-40759000.
How To Prepare For JEE Mains?
In a major move to support engineering aspirants preparing for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and aiming for admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), Google has introduced a free mock JEE practice test feature. The tool allows students to attempt full-length mock exams, evaluate their performance, and pinpoint areas that need improvement. This launch comes just a day after Google rolled out free SAT practice tests for students planning to pursue higher education in the United States.
Session 1 Details
NTA had said that students will be able to raise objections against the provisional answer key between February 4 and February 5. The result will be announced by February 12, once all the objections have been reviewed.
The Session 1 examinations were conducted from January 21 to January 25, and on January 28 and 29. To ensure a hassle-free verification process, candidates were required to undergo face authentication and Aadhaar-based biometric verification amid enhanced security measures.