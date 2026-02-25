JEE Main 2026 Session 2: Application Window Closes Tonight, Here's Direct Link To Apply

JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Application: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the registration window for JEE (Main) 2026 Session 2 tonight at 9pm. Eligible candidates can submit their applications through the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. The online registration process began on February 1. The Session 2 examinations are scheduled to be held from April 2 to April 9.

"The dates for the release of the examination city intimation slip, admit cards, and declaration of results will be notified on the JEE (Main) portal at the appropriate time," the official notice stated.

Candidates who appeared for JEE (Main) 2026 Session 1 and wish to take Session 2 must log in using their previous Application Number and Password. They are required to pay the applicable examination fee and can modify only the Paper, Medium of Examination, and choice of examination cities for Session 2.

Those who did not register earlier must apply afresh. Applicants are advised to refer to the Information Bulletin available on jeemain.nta.nic.in for details regarding papers, scheme, timings, eligibility criteria, and other instructions.

Candidates are allowed to submit only one application form. Submission of multiple applications will be treated as use of unfair means (UFM), even if detected later, and strict action will be taken, the notice added.

In case of any difficulty, candidates may contact 011-40759000 or 011-69227700, or email at jeemain@nta.ac.in. For further updates, they may visit the official websites, nta.ac.in and jeemain.nta.nic.in.