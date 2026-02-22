NTA Announces JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Correction Window From February 27

Students who have applied for JEE Main 2026 Session 2 have been given a limited opportunity to correct errors in their application forms. The National Testing Agency has opened a two-day correction window to allow candidates to verify their required details and make necessary changes.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced that candidates for the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) 2026 Session 2 will be able to make corrections to their application forms. This correction window will be open until 11:50 pm on February 27 and 28. Information regarding this has been released on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The Joint Entrance Examination (Main) 2026 Session 2 will be held between April 1 and April 10. Candidates may be required to pay additional fees when making corrections, where necessary.

Details that can be changed

Candidates can amend any of the following:

Candidate's Name/Father's Name/Mother's Name

Furthermore, they can amend all of the following details:

Class 10 or equivalent details

Class 12 or equivalent details

Eligibility State Code

Exam Center City

Exam Language

Date of Birth

Gender

Category

Sub-Category/Disability Status

Signature

Additions are allowed in the following:

Paper Selection

Aadhaar Linked Information

However, no changes can be made to the mobile number.

The official notification clarifies that candidates can make changes only until 11:50 pm on February 28, 2026, and that NTA will not accept any changes after that. It also states that, where applicable, additional fees must be paid via credit card, debit card, net banking, or UPI. This facility is being offered only once to avoid inconvenience to candidates, and they should make corrections carefully as they will not be given a second chance.

The notice further states that the last date for submitting online applications for JEE Main 2026 Session 2 is February 25, 2026, and this date will not be extended.

Candidates are advised to check their details carefully within the stipulated time limit to avoid any future issues.