NTA Announces JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Correction Window From February 27

- NTA opened a correction window for JEE Main 2026 Session 2 applications on Feb 27-28
- Candidates can amend personal, academic, and exam-related details except mobile number
- JEE Main 2026 Session 2 exam will be held from April 1 to April 10
Students who have applied for JEE Main 2026 Session 2 have been given a limited opportunity to correct errors in their application forms. The National Testing Agency has opened a two-day correction window to allow candidates to verify their required details and make necessary changes.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced that candidates for the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) 2026 Session 2 will be able to make corrections to their application forms. This correction window will be open until 11:50 pm on February 27 and 28. Information regarding this has been released on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.
The Joint Entrance Examination (Main) 2026 Session 2 will be held between April 1 and April 10. Candidates may be required to pay additional fees when making corrections, where necessary.
Details that can be changed
Candidates can amend any of the following:
- Candidate's Name/Father's Name/Mother's Name
Furthermore, they can amend all of the following details:
- Class 10 or equivalent details
- Class 12 or equivalent details
- Eligibility State Code
- Exam Center City
- Exam Language
- Date of Birth
- Gender
- Category
- Sub-Category/Disability Status
- Signature
Additions are allowed in the following:
- Paper Selection
- Aadhaar Linked Information
However, no changes can be made to the mobile number.
The official notification clarifies that candidates can make changes only until 11:50 pm on February 28, 2026, and that NTA will not accept any changes after that. It also states that, where applicable, additional fees must be paid via credit card, debit card, net banking, or UPI. This facility is being offered only once to avoid inconvenience to candidates, and they should make corrections carefully as they will not be given a second chance.
The notice further states that the last date for submitting online applications for JEE Main 2026 Session 2 is February 25, 2026, and this date will not be extended.
Candidates are advised to check their details carefully within the stipulated time limit to avoid any future issues.