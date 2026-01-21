JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Jan 23 Paper In West Bengal Rescheduled. Here's Why

JEE Main 2026 Session 1: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has rescheduled the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 Session 1 for candidates in West Bengal who were scheduled to appear for the exam on January 23. The decision was taken following requests from students seeking a change in the examination date due to the celebration of Saraswati Puja.

Considering the requests from candidates, the NTA has taken a decision for alloting another examination date for the candidates scheduled to appear for JEE Main in West Bengal.

The new examination date will be from the advertised dates for the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 examination.

JEE Main 2026 Session 1 began on January 21. The BE/BTech examinations will be conducted in 10 shifts over five days, from January 21 to 29, across 323 cities in India and abroad. More than 14.1 lakh candidates have registered for the exam, which is being held at 308 centres in India and 15 overseas.

In a post on X, NTA wrote, "In view of the representations received from candidates in the state of West Bengal regarding the celebration of Saraswati Puja on 23 rd January 2026, it has been decided that all candidates scheduled to appear for JEE (Main) in West Bengal on January 23 2026 shall be allotted another date of examination among the advertised dates for JEE (Main) 2026 Session 1 examination."

For any queries, candidates are advised to reach out to @NTA_Helpdesk or write to us at jeemain@nta.ac.in,or contact us at 011-40759000.

The NTA has announced strict majors and checking to ensure the examination is conducted fairly. Candidates will be facing facial biometric authentication during examinations and live photograph.

According to officials, the intiative aims to curb impersonation and other malpractices by implementing real-time identity verification of candidates at several stages of the examination process.

Facial biometric verification ensures a person's identity by analysing unique facial features, such as the distance between the eyes or the shape of the nose, to create a digital template for comparison with stored data, often using AI for analysis.