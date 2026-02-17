"Completely Unexpected": Delhi's Shreyas Mishra Tops JEE Main With Perfect Score

JEE (Main) 2026 Session 1 Result: Delhi's Shreyas Mishra has secured the top rank in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) (Main) 2026 Session 1. The 17-year-old, who lives in a paying guest facility in Punjabi Bagh, achieved this distinction on his first attempt, a feat he described as "completely unexpected," according to Hindustan Times.

"While I began preparation early on, it was only two years ago that I shifted to a PG in Punjabi Bagh, away from my parents who stay in Greater Noida, to start a full-fledged aspirant's journey. My fascination with maths pulled me towards JEE. While I aimed to get into the country's top institutes, topping the exam was completely unexpected," Mishra told Hindustan Times. He is set to appear for his board exams at Ashok Vihar-based Kulachi Hansraj Model School (Senior Wing).

Mishra is the only student from Delhi among 12 students who scored a perfect 100 in JEE Main. The other top scorers are from Rajasthan, Bihar, Odisha, and Haryana. To optimise his preparation, Mishra focused on covering topics in depth rather than tracking study hours.

"My schedule wasn't fixed in terms of hours. Some days it used to be five to six hours, whereas on other days it stretched to 10 or 11. I tried to dedicate as much time as I could, but I still feel I wasted a lot of time," he told HT. He added that after finishing his pre-board exams, he could devote more focused hours to JEE preparation.

"The last one-and-a-half months were spent giving numerous mocks, doing in-depth analysis, and getting doubts cleared in classes and discussions among peers," Mishra explained.

Recognising the need for balance, he maintained breaks to prevent burnout, listening to music, playing cricket, and spending time with friends, while limiting social media use.

"From the start, I used to take time out to avoid burnout. Listening to classical music, playing cricket, and spending quality time with friends remained a priority to avoid stress," he said.