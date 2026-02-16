JEE Main Session 1 Result 2026: 12 Candidates Score 100 Percent, 13 Lakh Candiates Appeared

JEE Main Session 1 Result 2026: The JEE Main Session 1 result declared today for the BE/BTech paper showed that 12 candidates scored 100 percentile out of the 13 lakh candidates who appeared. The examination was held in Computer Based Mode (CBT) in 326 cities across India and abroad in 13 languages.

Candidate Name State SHREYAS MISHRA DELHI (NCT) NARENDRABABU GARI MAHITH ANDHRA PRADESH SHUBHAM KUMAR Bihar Kabir Chhillar Rajasthan CHIRANJIB KAR Rajasthan BHAVESH PATRA Odisha Anay Jain Haryana MADHAV VIRADIYA MAHARASHTRA. PUROHIT NIMAY GUJARAT VIVAN SHARAD MAHISWARI Telangana Arnav Gautam Rajasthan PASALA MOHITH ANDHRA PRADESH

JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Exam

The Session 1 examination was conducted in computer-based mode from January 21 to January 29. The exam was held in two shifts each day - the morning shift from 9 AM to 12 Noon and the afternoon shift from 3 PM to 6 PM.

For BE/BTech papers, the examination was conducted from January 21 to January 28. Candidates and experts described the overall difficulty level as moderate, with variations across shifts and subjects.