JEE Main Session 1 Result 2026: 12 Candidates Score 100 Percent, 13 Lakh Candiates Appeared

JEE Mains Session 1 Result Details: The JEE Mains session 1 paper 1 (BE/BTech) result was declared today. Among the 13 lakh candidates who appeared for the examination. 12 candidates have scored 100 percentile.

JEE Mains Session 1 Result Out: Download Link Here

JEE Main Session 1 Result 2026: The JEE Main Session 1 result declared today for the BE/BTech paper showed that 12 candidates scored 100 percentile out of the 13 lakh candidates who appeared. The examination was held in Computer Based Mode (CBT) in 326 cities across India and abroad in 13 languages.

Top Candidates Who Scored 100 Per Cent In JEE Mains  BE/BTech Paper

Candidate NameState
SHREYAS MISHRADELHI (NCT)
NARENDRABABU GARI MAHITHANDHRA PRADESH
SHUBHAM KUMARBihar
Kabir ChhillarRajasthan
CHIRANJIB KARRajasthan
BHAVESH PATRAOdisha
Anay JainHaryana
MADHAV VIRADIYAMAHARASHTRA.
PUROHIT NIMAYGUJARAT
VIVAN SHARAD MAHISWARITelangana
Arnav Gautam Rajasthan
PASALA MOHITHANDHRA PRADESH

 JEE Main Session 1 BE/BTech paper  PDF, top scorers Download Link 

ALSO READ| JEE Main Session 1 Result (Out) 2026: BE/BTech Paper 1 Scorecards Released, Download Directly Here

JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Exam

The Session 1 examination was conducted in computer-based mode from January 21 to January 29. The exam was held in two shifts each day - the morning shift from 9 AM to 12 Noon and the afternoon shift from 3 PM to 6 PM.

For BE/BTech papers, the examination was conducted from January 21 to January 28. Candidates and experts described the overall difficulty level as moderate, with variations across shifts and subjects.

