JEE Main 2026 Result: Category-Wise Expected Cut-Off, Scorecard Details Here

JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Cut-Off: The JEE Main session 1 result scheduled for announcement today, February 16, along with cut-offs that will be necessary for JEE Advanced and then admission into IITs and other institutions. While this year's cut-off is awaited, students can check the expected cut-off based on previous year analysis here. The result for the examination will be downloadable using application number and password through the JEE Main session 1 login window on the official website.

JEE Main expected Category-Wise Qualifying Cutoff 2026

The JEE Main cutoff is the minimum percentile a candidate needs to score to be eligible for JEE Advanced and JoSAA counselling.

As per the previous year cutoff analysis, it is expected that the qualifying cutoff for the General Category will be around 93 to 95th percentile, and for GEN-EWS, it will be around 80-82 percentile.

Category Cut-Off Based on previous Year Other Backward Classes (OBC) 79-81 Scheduled Caste (SC) 61-64 Scheduled Tribe (ST) 48-50, Persons with Disability (PwD) 0.001-1.0

For reserved category OBC, SC, ST and PwD, the expected percentile is 79-81, 61-64, 48-50, 0.001-1.0, respectively.

How JEE Main Percentile Calculated?

The JEE Main exam 2026 is conducted in multiple shifts with varying difficulty levels. So to ensure fairness across all shifts, NTA use normalisation procedure to calculate the percentile.

Percentile formula :

Percentile = (Number of candidates with score <= yours / Total candidates in session) x 100

The difficulty level of shifts is balanced through normalisation

Details Mentioned on JEE Main 2026 Scorecard

The scorecard will contain important information related to your performance. Check all details carefully after downloading.

Information included

- Candidate's name

- Roll number & application number

- Parents' details

- State code of eligibility

- Subject-wise marks percentile (Physics, Chemistry, Maths)

- Total marks and percentile score

- All India Rank (AIR)

- Category rank

- Qualifying status for JEE Advanced