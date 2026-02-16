JEE Mains Session 1 2026 Result Out Today: Check Download Link And After Result Process Here

JEE Main Session 1 Result 2026: The JEE Main session 1 examination was conducted from January 21 to January 29 and the result for the same will be released today, February 16, 2026 by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Students who appeared for the examination can check and download their scorecards along with result and cut-off using their application number and password on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main Session 1 Result Release Date, Time

The exam-conducting body NTA will release the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main session 1 result today, February 16, 2026. The agency has not yet disclosed the exact time for the result announcement

JEE Main Session 1 Exam: How To Download JEE Main Session 1 Result?

Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. Click on "JEE Main Session 1 Result 2026" under "Candidate Activity" board on the homepage. A new page will open. There, enter your application number and password. Click on "Submit" and then click on "Result" section. Your result will be displayed on the screen. Download and save your result for future reference.

JEE Main Session 1 Exam: After Result Process

Students who clear the JEE Main Session 1 examination will be eligible to appear for the JEE Advanced examination. The top scorers in the JEE Advanced examination will then become eligible for admission into IITs, NITs, IIITs, and other institutes through a several-round counselling process.

Will There Be Re-Evaluation or Re-Checking?

Candidates must note that there will be no re-evaluation or re-checking of their scores, and no correspondence regarding the same will be entertained, the NTA has said. Those who were found using Unfair Means Practices (UMP) during the examination will not have their results issued.