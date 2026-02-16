JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Result Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to release the JEE (Main) 2026 Session 1 result today. The result, originally scheduled to be released by February 12, was postponed to February 16.
Once declared, candidates will be able to check their JEE Main 2026 results and cut-off marks on the official websites, nta.ac.in and jeemain.nta.nic.in.
The objection window for the provisional answer key of JEE Main 2026 Session 1 closed on February 6. After reviewing the challenges submitted by candidates, the NTA will publish the final answer key.
The JEE Main 2026 scores will be used for admission to undergraduate programmes such as BE/BTech, BArch, and BPlanning at participating government and private institutions across India.
JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Exam
The Session 1 examination was conducted in computer-based mode from January 21 to January 29. The exam was held in two shifts each day - the morning shift from 9 AM to 12 Noon and the afternoon shift from 3 PM to 6 PM.
For BE/BTech papers, the examination was conducted from January 21 to January 28. Candidates and experts described the overall difficulty level as moderate, with variations across shifts and subjects.
Last year, in 2025, the NTA announced the January session results on February 11. The examination was conducted from January 22 to January 30, and the agency dropped 12 questions from the final answer key for that session.
JEE Main Result 2026: Use of Scores By Other Organisations
The merit list and scores of JEE Main 2026 may also be used by other central and state government entities, subject to their respective eligibility criteria, norms, regulations, guidelines, and rules.
JEE Main Result 2026: Re-evaluation And Re-checking
There will be no provision for re-evaluation or re-checking of the results. No correspondence in this regard will be entertained.
JEE Main Result 2026: Whose Results Will Not Be Declared?
The results of candidates found using Unfair Means Practices (UMP) will be cancelled and not declared. Similarly, the results of candidates who appeared from a centre other than the one allotted to them, or allowed another person to appear on their behalf, will be cancelled.
Any candidate who appeared more than once in the same session will have their candidature cancelled and will be debarred, as per the applicable UFM guidelines. No plea in this regard will be entertained.
JEE Main 2026 Result Live: Can other institutions use JEE Main scores?
Yes. Central and state government bodies may use JEE Main scores for admissions or recruitment, subject to their own eligibility rules.
JEE Main 2026 Result Live: How will JEE Main 2026 scores be used?
- Scores will be used for admission to:
- BE/BTech
- BArch
- BPlanning
They are also the basis for eligibility for JEE Advanced 2026.
JEE Main 2026 Result Live: In which cases will results be cancelled?
Results will be cancelled if a candidate:
- Used unfair means (UFM/UMP)
- Appeared from an unauthorised centre
- Allowed impersonation
- Appeared multiple times in the same session
JEE Main 2026 Result Live: Can candidates request re-evaluation?
No. There is no provision for re-evaluation or re-checking. The NTA does not entertain requests after the result is declared.
JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Result Live: What is the expected cut-off trend?
The official cut-off for JEE Advanced eligibility will be announced with the result. It depends on:
- Number of candidates
- Difficulty level
- Overall performance
JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Result Live: When was the Session 1 exam conducted?
The computer-based exam was held from January 21 to January 29, in two shifts daily.
JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Result Live: Is the final answer key released before the result?
Yes. The NTA will publish the final answer key after reviewing objections. The result will be based on this final key.
JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Result Live: What details will be mentioned in the scorecard?
The scorecard will include the following details:
- NTA percentile scores (subject-wise and overall)
- All India Rank (AIR)
- Category rank (if applicable)
- Cut-off percentile for JEE Advanced eligibility
JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Result Live: Where can candidates check their results?
Results will be available only on the official websites: nta.ac.in, jeemain.nta.nic.in