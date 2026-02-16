JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Result Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to release the JEE (Main) 2026 Session 1 result today. The result, originally scheduled to be released by February 12, was postponed to February 16.

Once declared, candidates will be able to check their JEE Main 2026 results and cut-off marks on the official websites, nta.ac.in and jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The objection window for the provisional answer key of JEE Main 2026 Session 1 closed on February 6. After reviewing the challenges submitted by candidates, the NTA will publish the final answer key.

The JEE Main 2026 scores will be used for admission to undergraduate programmes such as BE/BTech, BArch, and BPlanning at participating government and private institutions across India.

JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Exam

The Session 1 examination was conducted in computer-based mode from January 21 to January 29. The exam was held in two shifts each day - the morning shift from 9 AM to 12 Noon and the afternoon shift from 3 PM to 6 PM.

For BE/BTech papers, the examination was conducted from January 21 to January 28. Candidates and experts described the overall difficulty level as moderate, with variations across shifts and subjects.

Last year, in 2025, the NTA announced the January session results on February 11. The examination was conducted from January 22 to January 30, and the agency dropped 12 questions from the final answer key for that session.

JEE Main Result 2026: Use of Scores By Other Organisations

The merit list and scores of JEE Main 2026 may also be used by other central and state government entities, subject to their respective eligibility criteria, norms, regulations, guidelines, and rules.

JEE Main Result 2026: Re-evaluation And Re-checking

There will be no provision for re-evaluation or re-checking of the results. No correspondence in this regard will be entertained.

JEE Main Result 2026: Whose Results Will Not Be Declared?

The results of candidates found using Unfair Means Practices (UMP) will be cancelled and not declared. Similarly, the results of candidates who appeared from a centre other than the one allotted to them, or allowed another person to appear on their behalf, will be cancelled.

Any candidate who appeared more than once in the same session will have their candidature cancelled and will be debarred, as per the applicable UFM guidelines. No plea in this regard will be entertained.