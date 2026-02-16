JEE Main 2026 Result Today: When Will Session 1 Scores Be Out? How To Check

JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Result Today: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 result today. Along with the result, the agency is expected to release the final answer key. The result was earlier scheduled to be declared by February 12 but was later postponed to February 16. Once released, candidates can download their JEE Main 2026 Session 1 scorecard from the official websites, nta.ac.in, jeemain.nta.nic.in, using their application number and password.

JEE Main 2026 Result: What Will Be Mentioned On Scorecard?

NTA percentile scores (subject-wise and overall)

All India Rank (AIR)

Category rank (if applicable)

Qualification status for JEE Advanced

The final result is based on the revised answer key after reviewing objections.

JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Exam Details

The Session 1 examination was conducted in computer-based mode from January 21 to January 29. The test was held in two shifts daily:

Morning shift: 9 AM to 12 Noon

Afternoon shift: 3 PM to 6 PM

The BE/BTech paper was conducted between January 21 and January 28. Students and subject experts reported that the overall difficulty level ranged from moderate to slightly challenging, depending on the shift.

What Happened Last Year?

In 2025, the January session results were announced on February 11. That year, the NTA dropped 12 questions from the final answer key after reviewing objections.

Can Other Institutions Use JEE Main Scores?

Yes. Apart from admissions to BE/BTech, BArch, and BPlanning programmes at participating institutes, JEE Main 2026 scores may also be used by central and state government bodies, subject to their eligibility rules.

Is There Any Provision For Re-evaluation?

No. The NTA does not allow re-evaluation or re-checking of JEE Main results. Requests for review after declaration will not be accepted.

In Which Cases Will Results Be Cancelled?

The result will not be declared for candidates found involved in:

Use of unfair means (UFM/UMP)

Impersonation

Appearing from an unauthorised centre

Appearing multiple times in the same session

Such candidates may also face debarment as per NTA guidelines.

JEE (Main) 2026: How NTA Score Is Calculated For Paper 1 And Paper 2

The National Testing Agency calculates JEE (Main) 2026 results using the final answer key. The raw (actual) marks obtained by a candidate in Paper 1 and Paper 2 are considered for preparing the result.

For Paper 2(A) (BArch), the marks awarded in the Drawing Test, after digital evaluation, are added to the total score.

In the case of multi-shift examinations, the raw marks obtained by candidates in different shifts or sessions are converted into NTA Scores (percentile scores) to ensure normalisation and fairness across shifts.