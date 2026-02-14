JEE Main Session 1 Result On Feb 16, Check Download Link, Re-Evaluation Process

JEE Main Session 1 2026 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is scheduled to release the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main session 1 result on February 16, 2026. Students who appeared for the examination will be able to download their results using application number and password on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. Along with results, cut-off marks will also be released.

JEE Main 2026 Exam: How To Download Result ?

Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on "JEE Main Session 1 Result 2026" under "Candidate Activity" board.

A new page will open. Enter your application number and password.

Click on "Submit" and then click on "Result" section.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save your result for future reference.

Re-Evaluation And Re-Checking Process

Candidates must note that there will be no re-evaluation or re-checking of their scores, and no correspondence regarding the same will be entertained, the NTA has said. Those who were found using Unfair Means Practices (UMP) during the examination will not have their results issued.

Download Link: "JEE Main Session 1 Result Download Link 2026"

The merit list, scores, and results of JEE Main 2026 may be used by other central and state government entities, subject to their own eligibility criteria, norms, regulations, guidelines, and rules.

The scores of JEE Main 2026 are used for admission to undergraduate programmes, including BE/BTech, BArch, and BPlanning, at participating government and private institutions across India.