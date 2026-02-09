JEE Mains Session 1 Result To Be Announced By February 12, Check How To Download

JEE Mains Exam Result 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the JEE Main Session 1 examination results on February 12, 2026, according to the official information bulletin shared by the agency. Once all the objections received on the answer key have been reviewed by the NTA, the results will be announced. Students will then be able to check and download their scorecards from the official website: jeemain.nta.ac.in

The Session 1 examinations were held from January 21 to 25, and on January 28 and 29. To ensure a hassle-free verification process, candidates underwent face authentication and Aadhaar-based biometric verification amid enhanced security measures.

JEE Mains Session 1 Exam: How To Download Result?

Visit the official website jeemain.nta.ac.in.

On the homepaeg, click on "Result For JEE Main Session 1" under "Candidate Activity board".

Enter your application number and password.

Your result and score will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save your result for future reference.

The provisional answer key was released on February 4 and objections were invited till February 5, 2026.

The NTA commenced the registration process for JEE (Main) 2026 Session 2 on February 1, 2026. The application window will remain open till February 25, 2026. Eligible candidates must complete the registration process, fill out the application form, and make the fee payment within the given timeframe.

Candidates can submit their applications through the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. They are advised to regularly check the portal for updates and instructions related to the examination process.