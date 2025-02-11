Advertisement

JEE Main 2025 Results: Check List Of Toppers Who Scored 100 Percentile

Around 12,58,136 candidates appeared for the JEE Main Session 1 exam.

NTA has not declared the score of 39 candidates as they were found in Unfair Means practices.
New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the results for the Paper 1 (BE/BTech) today.  The results for the JEE Main 2025 Paper 2 (BArch/BPlanning) will be declared later. 

The following candidates have obtained NTA score of 100 in Paper 1 (BE/BTech) 

  • Ayush Singhal-  Rajasthan
  • Kushagra Gupta- Karnataka
  • Daksh- Delhi (NCT) 
  • Harsh Jha- Delhi (NCT) 
  • Rajit Gupta- Rajasthan
  • Shreyas Lohiya- Uttar Pradesh
  • Saksham Jindal- Rajasthan
  • Saurav- Uttar Pradesh
  • Vishad Jain- Maharashtra
  • Arnav Singh-  Rajasthan
  • Shiven Vikas Toshniwal- Gujarat
  • Sai Manogna Guthikonda- Andhra  Pradesh
  • Om Prakash Behera- Rajasthan
  • Bani Brata Majee- Telangana

Around 13,11,544 candidates registered for the JEE Main Session 1 Paper 1 exam. Of these, around 12,58,136 candidates appeared for the exam accounting for 95.93%. Of the total registrations, around 4,43,622 were females as against 8,67,920 male candidates. Around 2 candidates from the third gender also registered for the JEE Main Session 1 Paper 1. Around 4,24,810 female candidates appeared for the exam while 8,33,325 male candidates and 1 third gender candidate appeared in the exam.  

NTA has not declared the score of 39 candidates as they were found involved in Unfair Means practices. NTA scores are normalised scores across multi-session papers and are based on the relative performance of all those who appeared for the examination in one session.  The marks obtained are converted into a scale ranging  from 100 to 0 for each session of examinees. NTA score is not the same as the percentage of marks obtained. The NTA score of a candidate has been calculated as follows: 

100 X Number  of candidates in the 'Session' with raw score equal to or less than the candidate/ Total number of candidates who appeared  in the 'Session'.

NTA conducted the Paper 1 (BE/BTech) of Joint Entrance Exam (JEE-Main) Session 1 in 618 centres in 304 cities across India and abroad.  

