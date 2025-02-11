JEE Main 2025 Results: Check List Of Toppers Who Scored 100 Percentile

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the results for the Paper 1 (BE/BTech) today. The results for the JEE Main 2025 Paper 2 (BArch/BPlanning) will be declared later.

The following candidates have obtained NTA score of 100 in Paper 1 (BE/BTech)

Ayush Singhal- Rajasthan

Kushagra Gupta- Karnataka

Daksh- Delhi (NCT)

Harsh Jha- Delhi (NCT)

Rajit Gupta- Rajasthan

Shreyas Lohiya- Uttar Pradesh

Saksham Jindal- Rajasthan

Saurav- Uttar Pradesh

Vishad Jain- Maharashtra

Arnav Singh- Rajasthan

Shiven Vikas Toshniwal- Gujarat

Sai Manogna Guthikonda- Andhra Pradesh

Om Prakash Behera- Rajasthan

Bani Brata Majee- Telangana

Around 13,11,544 candidates registered for the JEE Main Session 1 Paper 1 exam. Of these, around 12,58,136 candidates appeared for the exam accounting for 95.93%. Of the total registrations, around 4,43,622 were females as against 8,67,920 male candidates. Around 2 candidates from the third gender also registered for the JEE Main Session 1 Paper 1. Around 4,24,810 female candidates appeared for the exam while 8,33,325 male candidates and 1 third gender candidate appeared in the exam.



NTA has not declared the score of 39 candidates as they were found involved in Unfair Means practices. NTA scores are normalised scores across multi-session papers and are based on the relative performance of all those who appeared for the examination in one session. The marks obtained are converted into a scale ranging from 100 to 0 for each session of examinees. NTA score is not the same as the percentage of marks obtained. The NTA score of a candidate has been calculated as follows:

100 X Number of candidates in the 'Session' with raw score equal to or less than the candidate/ Total number of candidates who appeared in the 'Session'.



NTA conducted the Paper 1 (BE/BTech) of Joint Entrance Exam (JEE-Main) Session 1 in 618 centres in 304 cities across India and abroad.