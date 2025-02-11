JEE Main 2025 Session 1 Results Expected Soon

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the results for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main Session 1 today or tomorrow. As per the information brochure, the results for the JEE Main Session 1 will be declared by February 12, 2025. On the other hand, The Indian Express has quoted an official from the NTA as saying that the results will 'likely be out today'. Once released, candidates will be able to check the results on the official website by using their login credentials. Currently, clicking the link 'Results for JEE (Main) 2025 Session 1 is Live' on Google is directing to a page showing '500 Internal Server Error'. Once released, candidates will be redirected to a page for accessing the results.

NTA has released the final answer key for the BE and BTech exams yesterday. This year, the exam body has dropped 12 questions from the JEE Main 2025 Session 1 final answer key. The first session of the exam was conducted from January 22 to 30.

The registration process for JEE Main 2025 Session 2 is currently ongoing. Candidates can submit their applications until 9pm on February 25.

Instructions For Candidates Applying For Session 2

Candidates who appeared for JEE Main 2025 Session 1 and wish to apply for Session 2 must log in using their existing application number and password from Session 1. They are required to select the relevant paper, medium of examination, exam city preference, and pay the applicable examination fee for Session 2.