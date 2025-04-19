Cleared JEE Main 2025? Here Are Top Colleges And Admission Process

JEE Main Session 2 Result 2025: Rajasthan recorded the highest number of toppers.
IIT Admission 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the JEE Main 2025 Session 2 results for Paper 1 (BE/BTech) today.Of over 14 lakh students who appeared for the exam, 24 candidates scored a perfect 100 percentile, with Rajasthan recording the highest number of toppers. MD Anas secured the All India Rank 1.
Candidates who have cleared JEE Main must now appear for JEE Advanced to secure admission into the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).
Top 10 Engineering Colleges In India (As per NIRF Rankings 2024)
- IIT Madras – Chennai, Tamil Nadu
- IIT Delhi – New Delhi
- IIT Bombay – Mumbai, Maharashtra
- IIT Kanpur – Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh
- IIT Kharagpur – Kharagpur, West Bengal
- IIT Roorkee – Roorkee, Uttarakhand
- IIT Guwahati – Guwahati, Assam
- IIT Hyderabad – Hyderabad, Telangana
- NIT Tiruchirappalli – Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu
- IIT (BHU) Varanasi – Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh
Eligibility Criteria For IIT AdmissionJEE Main Eligibility
- Must have passed Class 12 with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics as compulsory subjects
- General category students must secure at least 75% marks in Class 12
- SC/ST/PwD category students must secure at least 65% marks
- Must qualify for JEE Main and obtain a required rank
- A candidate can appear for JEE Advanced twice in two consecutive years
- SC/ST/PwD candidates receive a 5-year age relaxation
- Clear JEE Main
- Qualify JEE Advanced
- Register for JoSAA counselling (Joint Seat Allocation Authority)
- Participate in online admission rounds and seat allotment conducted by JoSAA