Cleared JEE Main 2025? Here Are Top Colleges And Admission Process

IIT Admission 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the JEE Main 2025 Session 2 results for Paper 1 (BE/BTech) today.Of over 14 lakh students who appeared for the exam, 24 candidates scored a perfect 100 percentile, with Rajasthan recording the highest number of toppers. MD Anas secured the All India Rank 1.

Candidates who have cleared JEE Main must now appear for JEE Advanced to secure admission into the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

Top 10 Engineering Colleges In India (As per NIRF Rankings 2024)

IIT Madras – Chennai, Tamil Nadu

IIT Delhi – New Delhi

IIT Bombay – Mumbai, Maharashtra

IIT Kanpur – Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh

IIT Kharagpur – Kharagpur, West Bengal

IIT Roorkee – Roorkee, Uttarakhand

IIT Guwahati – Guwahati, Assam

IIT Hyderabad – Hyderabad, Telangana

NIT Tiruchirappalli – Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu

IIT (BHU) Varanasi – Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh

Eligibility Criteria For IIT Admission

Must have passed Class 12 with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics as compulsory subjects

General category students must secure at least 75% marks in Class 12

SC/ST/PwD category students must secure at least 65% marks

Must qualify for JEE Main and obtain a required rank

A candidate can appear for JEE Advanced twice in two consecutive years

SC/ST/PwD candidates receive a 5-year age relaxation