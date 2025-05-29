JEE Main, Advanced 2025 Counselling Process Begins On June 3, Check Details

JoSAA Counselling 2025: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has released the counselling schedule for admissions to IITs, NITs, IIITs and other government-funded technical institutions for the academic year 2025-26. The counselling process will begin on June 3 and will be held in five rounds. Those who have qualified JEE Main 2025 or JEE Advanced 2025, or are expected to qualify, will be eligible to participate.

Check JoSAA Counselling 2025 Complete Schedule

The final round of counselling will be conducted specifically for IITs and NIT+ institutions. Students interested in architecture courses and who have cleared the Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) will be able to access architecture-specific options after the AAT result is declared on June 8. The JEE Advanced 2025 result will be released by IIT Kanpur on June 2 at jeeadv.ac.in.

Key Dates For JoSAA Counselling 2025

Registration and Choice Filling: June 3 to June 12

Mock Seat Allotment 1: June 9

Mock Seat Allotment 2: June 11

Final Choice Locking: June 12

Round 1 Allotment: June 14

Round 2 Allotment: June 21

Round 3 Allotment: June 28

Round 4 Allotment: July 4

Round 5 Allotment: July 10

Final Round for IITs/NIT+: July 16

During the counselling process, candidates will be allowed to evaluate their preferences through two mock allotments before locking their final choices by June 12. The first round of seat allotment will be announced on June 14.

Who Can Apply?

Of the 8,33,536 candidates who appeared in JEE Main 2025, a total of 7,75,383 have qualified and are eligible for JoSAA counselling, provided they also clear JEE Advanced 2025.

Candidates can register and access the complete counselling details on the official JoSAA website, josaa.nic.in.