IITs Release Class Commencement Schedule For Freshers, Check Key Details

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has released the detailed schedule for orientation and commencement of classes for new students at all 23 Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) for the academic year 2025-26. Candidates can check the complete timeline by visiting the official website - josaa.nic.in.

Each IIT has provided specific dates for student reporting, registration, orientation programmes, and the start of academic sessions. While many institutes will begin classes between July 28 and August 5, orientation activities have been planned across multiple days to help students and parents familiarise themselves with the campus and academic environment.

Check Complete Schedule For Orientation And Class Commencement At IITs

Key Dates For Select IITs:

IIT Bombay: Arrival by July 20; orientation from July 21-26; classes begin on July 28.

IIT Delhi: Reporting on July 21; orientation from July 22-30; classes start July 31.

IIT Madras: Document verification from July 24-25; orientation on July 26-27; academic session begins on July 31.

IIT Kanpur: Reporting on July 21; orientation from July 22-30; classes begin on July 31.

IIT Roorkee: Registration on July 25; orientation on July 26; classes begin on July 28.

IIT Kharagpur: Reporting between July 22-23; induction from July 25-28; classes commence on July 29.

IIT Gandhinagar: Foundation programme runs from July 21 to August 15; classes start August 18.

IIT Tirupati: Orientation begins July 28; classes commence August 4.

IIT Indore: Life skills sessions from July 26 to August 3; classes begin August 4.

Many other IITs including Bhilai, Hyderabad, Guwahati, Jodhpur, and Palakkad follow a similar pattern, with reporting and orientation scheduled between July 20 and July 31, and classes starting by the first week of August.

Students are advised to regularly check the respective IIT websites for any updates regarding registration process, required documents, and orientation guidelines.

Meanwhile, JoSAA Counselling 2025 is currently in its second round. The Round 3 seat allotment result is scheduled to be released at 10 AM on Wednesday, July 2, 2025. Candidates will be able to access the result through their login credentials on the official JoSAA portal.