JoSAA Counselling 2025 Round 2: Last Date For Fee Payment Today, Check Details

JoSAA Counselling 2025 Round 2: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will close the fee payment window for Round 2 counselling today, June 29, at 5 pm. Candidates who have been allotted seats in this round must complete the online fee payment process through the official website - josaa.nic.in - to confirm their admission.

In case of any payment-related issues, they must be resolved by June 30, while responses to queries raised by JoSAA must be submitted no later than July 1.

The Round 3 seat allotment result will be declared on July 2 at 10 am.

Seat Acceptance Options in JoSAA Counselling

Freeze: Accept the allotted seat and opt out of further counselling rounds.

Float: Accept the seat while remaining open to higher preferences in subsequent rounds.

Slide: Accept the seat in the same institute but seek a higher-preference course if available.

How to Pay JoSAA 2025 Seat Acceptance Fee

To complete the seat acceptance process, follow these steps:

Go to the official website, josaa.nic.in

Log in using your JEE Main application number and password

Navigate to the payment section

Complete the payment using any of the available online modes

Download the confirmation receipt and keep a printout for future reference

JoSAA Counselling 2025

JoSAA Counselling is a structured process for admission into over 100 premier technical institutions across India, including IITs, NITs, IIITs, and other Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs). The process includes registration, choice filling and locking, mock seat allotment, final seat allotment, acceptance of the allotted seat, and document verification.

Candidates are strongly advised to fill choices based only on their genuine preferences, as the options once locked - either manually or automatically - will determine the final seat allotment.

Documents Required for Admission

To ensure a smooth admission process, candidates should keep the following documents ready:

Class 10 and 12 mark sheets

JEE Main/Advanced admit card

Category or PwD certificate (if applicable)

Medical certificate

Bank details for refund (if required)

Passport/OCI/PIO documents (for international candidates)

Students are adviced to regularly check the JoSAA website and adhere strictly to all deadlines to avoid disqualification or seat cancellation.