Joint Seat Allocation Authority Round 4 Seat Allotment Result Out, Download Here

JoSAA Round 4 Seat Allotment: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has released the Round 4 allotment result. Candidates who participated in this round can check and download the result on the official website, josaa.nic.in.

JoSAA Round 4 Seat Allotment: How To Download Result?

Visit the official website, josaa.nic.in.

Under the "Activity board", click on "Round 4 Seat Allotment Result".

Enter your JEE Main Application Number and date of birth.

Click on "Login".

The allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save the result for future reference.

Here is the direct link to check "Round 4 Seat Allotment Result".

JoSAA Round 4 Seat Allotment: After Result Process

Candidates who are satisfied with their result must pay the specified fee and specify their willingness (freeze/float/slide).

Candidates who select "freeze" will be required to visit their college and submit the documents for the admission process to begin.

JoSAA counselling is conducted for admission to 127 institutes, including 23 IITs, 31 NITs, IIEST Shibpur, 26 IIITs, and 47 Other-Government Funded Technical Institutes (Other-GFTIs) for the academic year 2025-26.