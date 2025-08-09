5 Pak Fighter Jets Shot Down During Op Sindoor, Says Air Force Chief

Five Pakistani fighter jets and another large aircraft were downed during Operation Sindoor, the Indian Air Force chief said this morning, in the first big revelation of the extent of damage caused to the Pakistani air fleet during the mega military offensive. The "big bird" that was downed was likely an AWACS (Airborne Warning and Control System) or electronic intelligence platform. The Russian-made S-400 air defence system has been credited with the crucial aerial kills.

Air Chief Marshal AP Singh made the revelations at the Air Marshal Katre Annual Lecture in Bengaluru.

"These are the before and after images of the damage we caused (at Bahawalpur - JeM HQ)... There's hardly any collateral here... The adjacent buildings are fairly intact... Not only did we have satellite pictures, but also from local media, through which we could get inside pictures," he said while pointing to satellite imagery of the terror target.

India had struck nine terror targets, eliminating over a hundred terrorists, in its May 7 military offence codenamed Op Sindoor, in a response to the Pahalgam terror attack that had claimed 26 innocent lives weeks earlier.