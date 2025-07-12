Joint Seat Allocation Authority Round 5 Seat Allotment Result Out, Download Here

JoSAA 2025 Round 5 Seat Allotment: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has declared the Round 5 seat allotment 2025 result. Candidates who applied for admission can check and download the seat allotment result on the official website, josaa.nic.in.

JoSAA Round 5 Seat Allotment 2025: How To Download Seat Allotment Result?

Visit the official website, josaa.nic.in.

Under the "Activity board", click on "Round 5 Seat Allotment Result".

Enter your application number and password.

Click on "Login".

The seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save the allotment result for future reference.

Candidates can download the result directly here, "Round 5 Seat Allotment".

JoSAA Round 5 Seat Allotment 2025: After Result Process

Candidates who accept their seat allotment will be required to pay the admission fee and specify their willingness.

Candidates who select "freeze" will be required to visit their college and submit the documents for the admission process to begin.

JoSAA counselling is conducted for admission to 127 institutes, including 23 IITs, 31 NITs, IIEST Shibpur, 26 IIITs, and 47 Other-Government Funded Technical Institutes (Other-GFTIs) for the academic year 2025-26.