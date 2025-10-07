"A Country That Bombs Its People": India Tears Into Pakistan At UN

India on Tuesday slammed Pakistan at the UN Security Council (UNSC), saying it is a country that "bombs its own people". Speaking during the Open Debate on Women, Peace and Security, India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish, said that Pakistan conducts "systematic genocide" and can only attempt to "distract the world with misdirection and hyperbole".

His remarks came shortly after a Pakistani official alleged that the Kashmiri women have "endured sexual violence for decades".

"Every year, we are unfortunately fated to listen to the delusional tirade of Pakistan against my country, especially on Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian territory they covet. Our pioneering record on Women, Peace and Security agenda is unblemished and unscathed," Harish said.

"A country that bombs its own people, conducts systematic genocide, can only attempt to distract the world with misdirection and hyperbole," he said, referring to Pakistan.

The Indian envoy said that Pakistan is a country that conducted Operation Searchlight in 1971 and sanctioned a "systematic campaign" of genocidal mass rape of 400,000 women citizens by its own army.

"The world sees through Pakistan's propaganda," he said.

India had hit out at Pakistan last week as well, saying a country with one of the "world's worst human rights records" should confront the "rampant" state-sponsored persecution and "systemic discrimination" of religious minorities in its society.

"We find it deeply ironic that a country with one of the world's worst human rights records seeks to lecture others," Counsellor in the Permanent Mission of India, Geneva, KS Mohammed Hussain said last Tuesday while speaking during a General Debate at the 60th Session of Human Rights Council at Geneva.

"Their attempts to misuse this august forum with fabricated allegations against India only expose their hypocrisy. Instead of making baseless propaganda, they should confront the rampant state-sponsored persecution and systemic discrimination (of religious and ethnic minorities) that plague their own society," Hussain said, in an apparent reference to Pakistan, whose representative, speaking before India, raked up the Kashmir issue.

India has repeatedly told Pakistan that Jammu and Kashmir "was, is and shall forever" remain an integral part of the country.