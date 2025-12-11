India's "Trade And Transit Terrorism" Dig At Pak Over Afghanistan Crisis

India on Wednesday lashed out at Pakistan over the crisis in Afghanistan. During a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting in New York, India's Permanent Representative Harish Parvathaneni said that New Delhi echoed the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan's (UNAMA) concern over airstrikes and condemned the killing of innocent women, children, and cricketers in Afghanistan.

Hitting out at Pakistan, Parvathaneni said, "We also note with grave concern the practice of "trade and transit terrorism" that the people of Afghanistan are being subjected to by the cynical closure of access for a landlocked country whose people have been suffering numerous debilitating conditions for many years."

READ: India Condemns Pakistan's Attacks On Afghanistan That Killed Civilians

"These acts are in violation of WTO norms. Such open threats and acts of war against a fragile and vulnerable LLDC nation, trying to rebuild in difficult circumstances, constitute a blatant violation of the UN Charter and international law. While we condemn such acts, we also strongly support the territorial integrity, sovereignty, and independence of Afghanistan," he added.

The Pakistan-Afghanistan Skirmishes

Parvathaneni's remarks came as Pakistan and Afghanistan have been locked in border skirmishes in recent years, particularly after the Taliban took over Afghanistan in 2021. Islamabad says Afghan-based militants have carried out recent attacks in Pakistan, including suicide bombings involving Afghan nationals. Kabul denies the charge, saying it cannot be held responsible for security inside Pakistan.

In late November, a new round of peace talks between the South Asian countries failed to produce a breakthrough to end tensions. A ceasefire agreed in Qatar's Doha had been largely held. However, efforts to secure a longer-term arrangement through follow-up talks in Istanbul last month failed to produce a peace agreement.

"India: A Strong Advocate For Peace In Afghanistan"

During the UNSC meeting on Monday, Harish Parvathaneni said over the years, India has been a strong advocate for peace and stability in Afghanistan.

"Coordinated regional and international cooperation on key issues concerning Afghanistan is paramount, as is strongly engaging relevant parties for promoting peace, stability, and development in the country," he said.

Parvathaneni added that New Delhi continues to closely monitor the security situation in Afghanistan.

He urged that the international community must coordinate efforts towards ensuring "that entities and individuals designated by the UN Security Council, ISIL, and Al-Qaeda and their affiliates, including Lashkar-e-Tayyiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed and proxies of LeT such as the Resistance Front, along with those who facilitate their operations, no longer indulge in cross-border terrorism."