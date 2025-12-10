"Whose Money Is This?" Pak Speaker Waves Cash He Found, 12 MPs Claim It

During a National Assembly session, Pakistan's Speaker Ayaz Sadiq discovered ten PKR 5,000 currency notes – amounting to around Rs 16,000. A light moment followed when the Speaker waved the notes in the air and asked, "Whose money is this? Whoever it belongs to, please raise your hand."

Several lawmakers responded, with 12-13 members of the National Assembly raising their hands to claim the cash. Reacting to the scene, Sadiq quipped, "There are 10 notes, yet 12 owners."

🇵🇰 पाकिस्तान के Assembly में अध्यक्ष ने कुछ पैसा दिखाकर कहा कि "ये किसी के पैसे गिर गए है, जिनका है हाथ खड़ा करे"।



अब जितने पैसे नहीं थे उतने से अधिक सांसदों ने पैसे लेने के लिए अपना हाथ खड़ा कर दिया।😂🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/fDeJ2xm4Qa — Einstein Yadav (@GYdv28) December 9, 2025

The episode quickly went viral on social media, where users mocked the lawmakers. One user wrote, "The system's rotten eggs," while another commented, "These are the characters sitting is the assembly. All frauds and corrupt. Pakistan can never prosper while these characterless are occupying the top slots."

Others attempted to defend the members' actions. "In my opinion, the 11 other MNAs just did that for fun purposes," one user said. Another added, "They must be doing it jokingly."

The matter was later resolved when PTI leader Muhammad Iqbal Afridi was identified as the rightful owner of the money, according to Pakistan's Aaj TV. He subsequently collected the cash from the Assembly office.