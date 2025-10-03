"Pakistan Must Be Held Accountable": India On Attack On Protesters In PoK

India on Friday slammed Pakistan for its crackdown on protesters in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and said the neighbouring country must be held accountable for its "horrific" human rights violations.

At least 10 people were killed and many injured during the protests and violent clashes in PoK in the last few days.

The protesters are demanding basic rights, justice and an end to what they described as systemic oppression.

"We have seen reports on protests in several areas of Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir, including brutalities by Pakistani forces on innocent civilians," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

"We believe that it is a natural consequence of Pakistan's oppressive approach and its systemic plundering of resources from these territories, which remain under its forcible and illegal occupation," he said.

Jaiswal was responding to a question at his weekly media briefing.

"Pakistan must be held accountable for its horrific human rights violations," he said.

Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh have always been and will remain an "integral part" of India, Jaiswal said.

On Friday, a group of negotiators deputed by Pakistan's federal government held talks with representatives of Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC).

The talks between the JAAC and representatives of the federal and PoK governments broke down last week.

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has said it is "deeply alarmed by the ongoing violence" in PoK.

"We strongly condemn the use of excessive force and the deaths of civilians and law enforcers alike, as well as communication blackouts," it posted on X.

"The right to peaceful protest must be upheld and grievances addressed transparently," it said.

