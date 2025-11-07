PoK Boils As Gen Z Take Streets Against Pak Government's Education Policies

The Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) is once again rocked by violent unrest, where students, mostly Gen Z, have taken to the streets to protest against the Shehbaz Sharif-led government's educational policies. The student-led movement began as a peaceful demonstration against rising university fees and a faulty exam process, but it soon took a deadly turn after some individuals opened fire at protestors, injuring one student.

This is the second major unrest in PoK in recent months, after the region recently witnessed violent demonstrations over economic issues, including calls for tax relief, cheaper electricity, and completion of development projects.

Why Gen-Z Students Are Protesting

The latest wave of protests started earlier this month at Muzaffarabad's University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (UAJK), where students rallied against massive fee hikes and discrepancies in exam results following the introduction of a new digital assessment system at the matriculation and intermediate levels.

#BREAKING: Peaceful protest led by the students of the University of Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir took a deadly turn after some individuals backed by Pakistani ISI opened direct fire, injuring one student. According to eyewitnesses, during the protest, a person named Raja…

When the results of the intermediate first-year exams were released after a delay of six months, several students alleged they received unexpectedly low marks, while others claimed they were marked as passed in subjects they had never appeared for.

Though the administration formed a panel to review the process, a rechecking fee of Rs 1,500 per subject was introduced, further fuelling the anger. The government also banned student unions and political activities at the university.

The situation further deteriorated when a man opened fire on the students earlier this week before fleeing the scene, according to a report by Kashmir Digital.

Citing eyewitnesses, the publication reported that a person named Raja Mamoon Fahad allegedly opened fire on the students in the presence of the police, but no one took serious action against the accused, and he managed to flee the scene.

The video of the incident later went viral on social media, following which citizens' groups and student organisations united to protest against the Sharif government and the atrocities being committed by the Pakistan military.

Sharif Government's caution

According to an IANS report, the Sharif government is taking no chances and is doing everything possible to put down the protests, as they have the potential of gaining traction, not just in PoK, but in the rest of Pakistan as well.

The unrest bears similarities with the Gen Z protest in Nepal, where students rallied against corruption and lack of opportunities and development after the government ordered a ban on social media.

The Pakistani government is also worried that many others will join the students, and this could well become a nationwide movement. The Jammu and Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JKJAAC) has said that it will back the students. It would give the protesters more teeth and grit to fight against the establishment.